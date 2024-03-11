Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/11/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on this link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. 9:15 a.m. Review & act on Resolution 2024-09 accepting the recommendation of the

Wright County Compensation Board.

7. 9:30 a.m. Open bids on Drainage Ditch brush & weed control.

8. Receive the Wright County Sheriff February monthly revenue report.

9. Review and act on abatement order #1222 for Clarmond Country Club.

10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer.

a. Secondary Roads update

11. 9:45 a.m. Bob Ritter to give update on signatures for a petition for a county ordinance

on setbacks for the pipeline.

12. Old Business.

13. New Business.

14. Update on meetings.