Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/11/24 (LIVE)
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on this link:
https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
2. Approve tentative agenda.
3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
4. Approve claims for payment.
5. Open forum for public input.
6. 9:15 a.m. Review & act on Resolution 2024-09 accepting the recommendation of the
Wright County Compensation Board.
7. 9:30 a.m. Open bids on Drainage Ditch brush & weed control.
8. Receive the Wright County Sheriff February monthly revenue report.
9. Review and act on abatement order #1222 for Clarmond Country Club.
10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer.
a. Secondary Roads update
11. 9:45 a.m. Bob Ritter to give update on signatures for a petition for a county ordinance
on setbacks for the pipeline.
12. Old Business.
13. New Business.
14. Update on meetings.