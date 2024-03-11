Meetings & AgendasNewsWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/11/24 (LIVE)

Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on this link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
2. Approve tentative agenda.
3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
4. Approve claims for payment.
5. Open forum for public input.
6. 9:15 a.m. Review &amp; act on Resolution 2024-09 accepting the recommendation of the
Wright County Compensation Board.
7. 9:30 a.m. Open bids on Drainage Ditch brush &amp; weed control.
8. Receive the Wright County Sheriff February monthly revenue report.
9. Review and act on abatement order #1222 for Clarmond Country Club.
10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer.
a. Secondary Roads update
11. 9:45 a.m. Bob Ritter to give update on signatures for a petition for a county ordinance
on setbacks for the pipeline.
12. Old Business.
13. New Business.
14. Update on meetings.

