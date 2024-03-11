Violet M. Gouge, 73, of Garner, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Good Shepherd Health Center.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, at Cataldo Funeral Home,160 E 4th St., Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour before the service time. Interment will be held at Concord Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Violet Gouge. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cataldofuneralhome.com

