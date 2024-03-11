Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/11/24 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/557513349

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s budget for FY2023-2024

Consider Resolution Approval of Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget Amendment #3, consider

Resolution for Additional Interfund Operational Transfer

9:30 a.m. First reading of An Ordinance Readopting Portions of the Existing Hancock County Code, and Repealing Ordinance 28

Possibly consider setting date and time for second reading of An Ordinance Readopting Portions of the Existing Hancock County Code, and Repealing Ordinance 28

9:45 a.m. Teleconference with Cerro Gordo and Franklin County Board of Supervisors, re: acknowledge receipt of work order dated 11/20/2023 regarding trees along the Main Ditch 19-94-21 & 24-94-22, consider appointing a Drainage Engineer to review the reported problem for JDD #86-31-1 Main Open, consider appointing a Drainage Attorney to assist the Engineer

10:00 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

10:10 a.m. Consider signing Aureon Grant letter of support for Garner Community Christian Child Care

10:15 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider revised quote/invoice for Kruger Electric for heat detectors

10:20 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, discuss and possibly consider Hancock County Policies, Procedures, and Conditions for Landowner Projects Involving Crossing Easements

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item