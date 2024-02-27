Garner Voices Objection To Alliant Rate Increase

Alliant Energy has applied to the Iowa Utilities Board for rate increases in electricity to both businesses and residential customers. Alliant Energy has asked the Iowa Utilities Board to approve a two year phased-in rate increase which will increase the electric bills of residential customers by 13.4%. Small businesses would see an increase of 20%. Large general service customers would see increases between 17.4% to 20%. These are the largest rate increases proposed by any Iowa utility and it is raising concern from area governments both city and county level.

The Garner City Council and Mayor Tim Schmidt reviewed and passed Resolution 2024-005 which address the rate increases.

Schmidt explained that Resolution 005 opposes the Alliant Energy rate increase. The city is looking at its future budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25. Not only will the residents and businesses bear the burden of their own utility bills, but through their taxes, they will pay for the utilities for the city.

Garner joins Hancock County and other local governments in objecting to the rate increases. Each has sent letters to the Iowa Utilities Board expressing their disapproval and urging the board to deny the increases.