Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/27/24 (LIVE)

Click this link to go live to the meeting:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link above.

The proposed meeting agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Discussion, with possible action, repairs and reclassification to DD 70.

5. 9:15 A.M. Discussion, with possible action, Winnebago County Watershed.

6. Discussion, with possible action, Change order #12 for the Public Health Building

addition.

7. Discussion with possible approve action control access quote.

8. Consider appointing, Lindsey Langfald, Township Trustee for Mount Valley Township.

9. Open Forum.

10.Consider for approval County claims.

11. Consider for approval Payroll claims.

12. Discuss budgets and TIF projects.

13.Consider for approval FY 2025 budget.

14.Set FY 2025 Public Hearing.