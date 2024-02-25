Sunday Talk: Rowley Discusses the Seventh Legislative Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWeek seven of the legislative session ushered in a week focused mainly on debate. Every day after gaveling in, both parties retire to caucus and discuss the bills at hand. This gives my colleagues and I time to review each bill the senator is managing on the floor. Doing so offers context for how this legislation will improve the state of Iowa and its residents.\r\n\r\nThis week several key bills went through floor debate and passed in the Iowa Senate. Senate File 2251 expands Medicaid benefits to pregnant women and preserves these benefits for those who truly need them. It provides an expansion of those benefits for pregnant mothers during their pregnancy from 60 days through 12 months postpartum. The bill not only increases coverage to 12 months but sets parameters to focus on mothers who are more likely in financial need of this benefit. This is one of many programs available to mothers including SNAP, WIC, FIP and MOMS (More Opportunity for Maternal Support).\r\n\r\nThe Senate also passed SF 2204 giving Iowans more information and transparency about who owns Iowa\u2019s farmland. This bill requires nonresident aliens, foreign businesses, and foreign governments to register their farmland with the Secretary of State.\r\n\r\nSenate File 2096 removes the restrictions of requiring \u201cgender balance\u201d ensuring Iowa can have the most qualified applicants considered for appointments to a board, commission, committee or council regardless of their gender.\r\n\r\nTwo bills I floor managed this week were:\r\n\r\n \tSF 2285 (Health and Human Services): This bill addressed eliminating certain required reports HHS and duties of the department including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions. It eliminates redundancy and reports that are no longer relevant, and moves reports that can be moved to an interactive website (dashboard) in HHS for public access.\r\n \tSF 2361 (Commerce): This is a bill relating to names of recognized mutual insurance companies. This is a bill that allows a mutual insurance company that may form a holding company to reorganize as a stock company to retain the term \u201cmutual\u201d in their name, provided they also include \u201cstock insurer\u201d or \u201cSI\u201d in their entity name. Current law requires a full name change in the event of a demutualization. This bill allows traditional mutual insurance companies to retain their use of the word mutual subject to these provisions.\r\n\r\nThis week two of my standing committees, Appropriations and Ways & Means, met. Normally these committees do not gather until closer to Funnel Week or after, as the bills in both committees are protected. This means that even after both Funnels, bills will continue to be assigned to subcommittees. This next week promises to be a full schedule.\r\n\r\nThis week I'd like to recognize our Farm Bureau members. I had several FB visitors from our area on Wednesday. It was also great seeing the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa (IIA) during \u201cInsurance Day on the Hill.\u201d\r\n\r\nI am always happy to meet with constituents. If you do not have the chance to attend one of my district forums, you are always welcome to contact me and schedule a time if you are ever in Des Moines.\r\n\r\nFuture forums are:\r\n\r\n \tMarch 1 at 9:00 \u2013 Lakes Mills, 11:00 \u2013 Thompson, 2:00 \u2013 Forest City\r\n \tMarch 2 at 10:00 \u2013 Algona Library\r\n \tMarch 9 at 8:30 \u2013 Emmetsburg Chamber of Commerce\r\n \tMarch 23 at 9:00 \u2013 Spencer (Eggs & Issues) - Chamber of Commerce\r\n\r\nThe best way to contact me is email at\u00a0dave.rowley@legis.iowa.gov\u00a0or by cell at (712) 330-5596. Have a great week!\r\n\r\nSenator Dave Rowley, District 5\r\nServing:\u00a0 Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFarm Bureau visitors (From left to right) Steve Olson and Scott Anderson. Thompson\/Winnebago\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith Leo Stephas of Ruthven and Colleen Miller, Albert City.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn the floor\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nForwarded this email? Subscribe here!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nI serve on the Appropriations, Commerce, Health and Human Services, Judiciary, Ways and Means, and Workforce committees. I also serve as the chair of the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee.\r\n\r\nMailing Address:\r\n\r\n\r\nDave Rowley\r\n\r\n1007 E Grand Ave\r\nDes Moines,\u00a0IA\u00a050319-1001\r\n\r\n\r\nAdd us to your address book\r\n\r\n\r\nNewsletter information provided by caucus staff.\r\nYou are receiving this email because you opted in via our website.\r\nWant to change how you receive these emails?\r\nYou can\u00a0update your preferences\u00a0or\u00a0unsubscribe from this list.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n