Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/20/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. Approval of minutes

6. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Resolution Setting Date for Public Hearing on Designation of the Expanded Worth County Consolidated Urban

Renewal Area and on Urban Renewal Plan Amendment

13. ISAC Group Benefits Program/Assured Partners Employee Benefits – FY25 Renewal

14. Board Appointments – Eminent Domain-Owner/Operator Ag Property – Andy Tenold

15. Water System Improvement Project

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. EMS Continued Discussion

18. Discussion/Possible Action – Court Electric Upgrade Bids

19. Discussion/Possible Action – Sheriff Budget – keeping inmates in house vs. transporting to neighboring county

20. Discussion/Possible Action – Health Insurance Incentive

21. Discussion/Possible Action – Alliant Energy’s Electric Rate Increase

22. Discussion/Possible Action – IMWCA University

23. Discussion/Possible Action – Engage HR Attorney for Opinion regarding County hiring practices

24. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

25. Budget Update/Discussion

26. Department Head Discussion

27. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

28. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

29. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – WWB Office, 203A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – TBA

b. Worth County Farm Bureau Meeting – Worth County Community Room, Northwood –February 20th – 6:00 P.M.

c. Senator Grassley, 99 County Visit – Northwood City Hall – February 22 – 10:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M.

d. DD #34 Bid Opening – February 26 – 10:00 A.M.

e. DD #14 Bid Opening – February 26 – 10:15 A.M.

f. DD #14 Landowners Meeting – February 26 – 11:30 A.M.

g. Union Mediation – March 11 – 10:00 A.M.

h. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024

Adjourn