Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/20/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. Approval of minutes
6. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Resolution Setting Date for Public Hearing on Designation of the Expanded Worth County Consolidated Urban
Renewal Area and on Urban Renewal Plan Amendment
13. ISAC Group Benefits Program/Assured Partners Employee Benefits – FY25 Renewal
14. Board Appointments – Eminent Domain-Owner/Operator Ag Property – Andy Tenold
15. Water System Improvement Project
16. WINN-WORTH BETCO
17. EMS Continued Discussion
18. Discussion/Possible Action – Court Electric Upgrade Bids
19. Discussion/Possible Action – Sheriff Budget – keeping inmates in house vs. transporting to neighboring county
20. Discussion/Possible Action – Health Insurance Incentive
21. Discussion/Possible Action – Alliant Energy’s Electric Rate Increase
22. Discussion/Possible Action – IMWCA University
23. Discussion/Possible Action – Engage HR Attorney for Opinion regarding County hiring practices
24. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
25. Budget Update/Discussion
26. Department Head Discussion
27. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
28. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
29. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – WWB Office, 203A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – TBA
b. Worth County Farm Bureau Meeting – Worth County Community Room, Northwood –February 20th – 6:00 P.M.
c. Senator Grassley, 99 County Visit – Northwood City Hall – February 22 – 10:00 A.M.- 11:00 A.M.
d. DD #34 Bid Opening – February 26 – 10:00 A.M.
e. DD #14 Bid Opening – February 26 – 10:15 A.M.
f. DD #14 Landowners Meeting – February 26 – 11:30 A.M.
g. Union Mediation – March 11 – 10:00 A.M.
h. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-18, 2024
Adjourn