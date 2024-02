Monday, February 19th

ISU Men’s Basketball at Houston 7:00 PM Airtime 8:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Tuesday, February 20th

2A District Final Forest City vs. Estherville Lincoln Central 6:00 PM in Garner on 107.3 FM and Forest City Video Stream.

1A District Final Lake Mills vs. Bishop Garrigan 8:00 PM in Garner on 107.3 FM and Lake Mills Video Stream.

Wednesday, February 21st

UNI Men’s Basketball at Illinois State 6:30 PM Airtime 7:05 PM Tipoff B103

Dickinson State Men’s Basketball at Waldorf University 7:00 PM KIOW

Saturday, February 24th

West Virginia Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 12:00 PM Airtime 1:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Substate Final Basketball TBA 7:00 PM TBA Video Stream