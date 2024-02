Logan Swearingen of Thompson was granted a deferred judgment for “Theft in the 3rd Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department in April of 2023.

Swearingen will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years. Swearingen was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $855.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs.