Rossmiller Given Deferred Judgement on Possession Charges

Kloey Rossmiller of Lake Mills was granted a deferred judgment for “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 1st Offense,” stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office on October 4, 2023.

Rossmiller will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of one year and must obtain a substance abuse evaluation.

Rossmiller was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs.