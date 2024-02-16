23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 20

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills.

Lance Helming helped the Bulldogs to another conference title last week in a 70-68 win over North Union. In the game, he scored 20 points and had a double-double with 11 rebounds.

In the second game last week, a 101-51 win over Newman Catholic, he added another 21 points and five more rebounds. He was 4/5 from the free-throw line and 8/12 from the floor.

Recently, he was named Top of Iowa West Division Player of the Year.