Forest City Police Investigate Shooting Incident

On February 12th, the Forest City Police department began an investigation into a shooting incident which occurred over the past weekend, on the 100 block of North 4th Street. The Forest City Police Department requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in this investigation. This incident occurred on February 10th but was not reported to the Forest City Police Department until February 12th at 5:57pm.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jose Carrera Patino in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 13th. Patino was charged with Attempted Murder and Going Armed with Intent. He was held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The Forest City Police Department was assisted by the NCINT Special Operation Group, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Forest City Ambulance Service.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Forest City Police Department at (641) 585-2113 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at (319) 217-1580.