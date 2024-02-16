Sports

STATE WRESTLING: Day 3 Class 2A Results

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal30 mins agoLast Updated: February 16, 2024
KIOW File photo - Wells Fargo Arena

We have medals coming back to the KIOW area.

150 – Lucas Kral, GHV

(semifinals) Lucas Kral (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) defeated 7-4  Hudson Scranton (Anamosa)

Kral will wrestle for a state title tomorrow night at 150. He will wrestle Caleb Olson (Union, LaPorte City) for the title.

165 – Christian Dunning, Clear Lake

Brenden Heying (Benton Community) MD 9-0 Christian Dunning (Clear Lake)

Dunning is eliminated

190- Parker Mortiz, GHV

Parker Moritz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) MD 8-0Brendan Lamfers (Sioux Center)

Cael Burmester (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) defeated Parker Moritz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura)

Moritz is guaranteed a medal and will wrestle for 7th place against Zach Adelmund (Dike-New Hartford) tomorrow.

215 – Ashtin Willms, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (Belmond-Klemme Student)

Jaydn Cooper (Winterset) defeated 5-0 Ashtin Willms (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)

Willms is eliminated

 

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal30 mins agoLast Updated: February 16, 2024
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button