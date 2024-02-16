Sports
STATE WRESTLING: Day 3 Class 2A Results
We have medals coming back to the KIOW area.
150 – Lucas Kral, GHV
(semifinals) Lucas Kral (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) defeated 7-4 Hudson Scranton (Anamosa)
Kral will wrestle for a state title tomorrow night at 150. He will wrestle Caleb Olson (Union, LaPorte City) for the title.
165 – Christian Dunning, Clear Lake
Brenden Heying (Benton Community) MD 9-0 Christian Dunning (Clear Lake)
Dunning is eliminated
190- Parker Mortiz, GHV
Parker Moritz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) MD 8-0Brendan Lamfers (Sioux Center)
Cael Burmester (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) defeated Parker Moritz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura)
Moritz is guaranteed a medal and will wrestle for 7th place against Zach Adelmund (Dike-New Hartford) tomorrow.
215 – Ashtin Willms, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (Belmond-Klemme Student)
Jaydn Cooper (Winterset) defeated 5-0 Ashtin Willms (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows)
Willms is eliminated