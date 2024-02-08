Obits

Alexander Hilpipre

Clarion

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer34 seconds agoLast Updated: February 8, 2024
Pleasant evening. The magnificent sky and clouds in last beams of the sun. The most perfect moment of day.

Alexander Hilpipre, 31, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at his home in Clarion.

A Celebration of Life service for Alexander Hilpipre will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 17,
2024, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, followed by music and adult
refreshments.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer34 seconds agoLast Updated: February 8, 2024
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button