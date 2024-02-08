William “Bill” Carpenter, age 65 of Forest City, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A visitation for Bill will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at the Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave., Fertile, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will follow visitation, beginning at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the Church of Christ with Pastor Kenny Olson officiating.

After the service, everyone is invited to stay for food and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bill Carpenter memorial fund in care of the family.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City in charge of arrangements.

641-585-2685