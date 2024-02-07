SportsUncategorized

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings 2/7/24

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal6 mins agoLast Updated: February 7, 2024
Class 1A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
North Linn
19-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
19-1
2
3
Remsen St. Mary’s
20-0
3
4
Council Bluffs St. Albert
19-1
5
5
Algona Bishop Garrigan
20-2
6
6
Martensdale-St. Marys
15-5
4
7
Calamus-Wheatland
21-1
7
8
CAM
19-2
9
9
Montezuma
17-4
8
10
Riceville
20-1
10
11
Lynnville-Sully
18-3
11
12
Fremont-Mills
21-0
12
13
Coon Rapids-Bayard
17-3
13
14
Woodbine
14-6
14
15
Holy Trinity Catholic
18-2
NR
 
Dropped Out:  George-Little Rock (15)
 
Class 2A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
19-2
1
2
Panorama
20-1
2
3
Westwood
18-0
3
4
Sioux Central
19-1
4
5
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
19-1
5
6
Iowa City Regina
16-4
7
7
Central Lyon
17-3
8
8
Nodaway Valley
18-3
6
9
Grundy Center
18-2
9
10
Hinton
18-2
10
11
Cascade
14-5
11
12
North Union
16-5
14
13
Treynor
14-5
12
14
North Mahaska
17-4
13
15
Denver
14-7
15
 
Dropped Out: None
 
Class 3A
 
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Estherville-Lincoln Central
18-2
1
2
Des Moines Christian
20-1
3
3
Solon
18-3
4
4
Mount Vernon
18-3
2
5
Roland-Story
20-1
5
6
Harlan
17-3
6
7
Dubuque Wahlert
16-5
7
8
Benton Community
15-6
8
9
Monticello
17-3
9
10
Spirit Lake
14-5
10
11
Algona
17-4
11
12
Forest City
17-3
12
13
Williamsburg
13-8
NR
14
Chariton
17-3
13
15
Cherokee
13-7
14
 
Dropped Out: West Delaware (15)
 
Class 4A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Clear Creek-Amana
20-0
1
2
Waverly-Shell Rock
20-0
2
3
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
18-1
3
4
Dallas Center-Grimes
17-3
4
5
North Polk
19-2
5
6
Mason City
19-2
6
7
Le Mars
17-3
7
8
Lewis Central
14-4
8
9
Norwalk
16-4
9
10
Central DeWitt
15-4
10
11
Marion
15-5
11
12
Maquoketa
18-3
12
13
Pella
15-5
13
14
Western Dubuque
15-6
14
15
Humboldt
17-4
NR
 
Dropped Out: Keokuk (15)
 
Class 5A
 
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
20-0
1
2
Davenport North
18-2
2
3
Dowling Catholic
16-4
3
4
Waukee
15-4
4
5
Ankeny Centennial
11-8
5
6
Pleasant Valley
16-4
6
7
Cedar Falls
18-1
7
8
Ankeny
11-9
8
9
West Des Moines Valley
11-9
9
10
Cedar Rapids Prairie
15-2
10
11
Sioux City East
16-4
11
12
Waukee Northwest
9-10
12
13
Southeast Polk
9-10
13
14
Cedar Rapids Washington
10-10
14
15
Des Moines Roosevelt
12-7
NR
 
Dropped Out: Ottumwa (15)
