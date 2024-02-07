SportsUncategorized
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings 2/7/24
Class 1A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
North Linn
|
19-1
|
1
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
19-1
|
2
|
3
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
20-0
|
3
|
4
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
19-1
|
5
|
5
|
Algona Bishop Garrigan
|
20-2
|
6
|
6
|
Martensdale-St. Marys
|
15-5
|
4
|
7
|
Calamus-Wheatland
|
21-1
|
7
|
8
|
CAM
|
19-2
|
9
|
9
|
Montezuma
|
17-4
|
8
|
10
|
Riceville
|
20-1
|
10
|
11
|
Lynnville-Sully
|
18-3
|
11
|
12
|
Fremont-Mills
|
21-0
|
12
|
13
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
|
17-3
|
13
|
14
|
Woodbine
|
14-6
|
14
|
15
|
Holy Trinity Catholic
|
18-2
|
NR
Dropped Out: George-Little Rock (15)
Class 2A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
|
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
19-2
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
Panorama
|
20-1
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
Westwood
|
18-0
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
Sioux Central
|
19-1
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
19-1
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
Iowa City Regina
|
16-4
|
7
|
|
|
7
|
Central Lyon
|
17-3
|
8
|
|
|
8
|
Nodaway Valley
|
18-3
|
6
|
|
|
9
|
Grundy Center
|
18-2
|
9
|
|
|
10
|
Hinton
|
18-2
|
10
|
|
|
11
|
Cascade
|
14-5
|
11
|
|
|
12
|
North Union
|
16-5
|
14
|
|
|
13
|
Treynor
|
14-5
|
12
|
|
|
14
|
North Mahaska
|
17-4
|
13
|
|
|
15
|
Denver
|
14-7
|
15
|
|
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
18-2
|
1
|
2
|
Des Moines Christian
|
20-1
|
3
|
3
|
Solon
|
18-3
|
4
|
4
|
Mount Vernon
|
18-3
|
2
|
5
|
Roland-Story
|
20-1
|
5
|
6
|
Harlan
|
17-3
|
6
|
7
|
Dubuque Wahlert
|
16-5
|
7
|
8
|
Benton Community
|
15-6
|
8
|
9
|
Monticello
|
17-3
|
9
|
10
|
Spirit Lake
|
14-5
|
10
|
11
|
Algona
|
17-4
|
11
|
12
|
Forest City
|
17-3
|
12
|
13
|
Williamsburg
|
13-8
|
NR
|
14
|
Chariton
|
17-3
|
13
|
15
|
Cherokee
|
13-7
|
14
Dropped Out: West Delaware (15)
Class 4A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
20-0
|
1
|
2
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
20-0
|
2
|
3
|
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
|
18-1
|
3
|
4
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
17-3
|
4
|
5
|
North Polk
|
19-2
|
5
|
6
|
Mason City
|
19-2
|
6
|
7
|
Le Mars
|
17-3
|
7
|
8
|
Lewis Central
|
14-4
|
8
|
9
|
Norwalk
|
16-4
|
9
|
10
|
Central DeWitt
|
15-4
|
10
|
11
|
Marion
|
15-5
|
11
|
12
|
Maquoketa
|
18-3
|
12
|
13
|
Pella
|
15-5
|
13
|
14
|
Western Dubuque
|
15-6
|
14
|
15
|
Humboldt
|
17-4
|
NR
Dropped Out: Keokuk (15)
Class 5A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Johnston
|
20-0
|
1
|
2
|
Davenport North
|
18-2
|
2
|
3
|
Dowling Catholic
|
16-4
|
3
|
4
|
Waukee
|
15-4
|
4
|
5
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
11-8
|
5
|
6
|
Pleasant Valley
|
16-4
|
6
|
7
|
Cedar Falls
|
18-1
|
7
|
8
|
Ankeny
|
11-9
|
8
|
9
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
11-9
|
9
|
10
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
|
15-2
|
10
|
11
|
Sioux City East
|
16-4
|
11
|
12
|
Waukee Northwest
|
9-10
|
12
|
13
|
Southeast Polk
|
9-10
|
13
|
14
|
Cedar Rapids Washington
|
10-10
|
14
|
15
|
Des Moines Roosevelt
|
12-7
|
NR
Dropped Out: Ottumwa (15)