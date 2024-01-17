Obits

Barbara A. Nedved, 95, of Britt, passed away Monday, January 15, 2024, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 20, 2024, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, January 19th at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Scriptural wake service. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Cataldo Funeral Home

760 Center Avenue

Garner, IA  50438

PH:  641-923-2841

FAX:  1-888-810-8495

Email:  [email protected]

