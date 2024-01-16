Linda L. Gannon, 70, of Forest City, died Monday, January 15, 2024 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Austin, Minnesota.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, January 19, 2024 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Linda Gannon memorial fund, donations will be distributed to Linda’s favorite charities.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is assisting the family with arrangements.