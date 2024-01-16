Winnebago County, Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/9/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Open Forum.

5. Consider for approval Resolution for Lease Agreement with Forest City Ambulance

Service.

6. Consider for approval County claims.

7. Consider for approval Payroll claims.

8. Budget Meeting with Robert Schwartz, Conservation.

9. Other Budget topics.