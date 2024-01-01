AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Wright County Tables Public Health Designs

December 30, 2023

The proposed Public Health building in Wright County continues to stay on the drawing board. The county supervisors were presented with plans and costs from the architectural firm. 

Almost immediately, the board moved to table the plans.

The measure was tabled as quickly as it was brought up. Supervisors on the board are concerned about costs between several design plans which have been presented to the Wright County board. 

