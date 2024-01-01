Kossuth Supervisors Discuss County Shed Contract Terms

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors have discovered a discrepancy in their agreement with the City of Algona. The city reached an agreement with the county to temporarily use a portion of a county shed for Christmas decoration storage.

Fourth District County Supervisor Kyle Stecker paid a recent visit to the shed in question.

Fifth District Supervisor Roger Tjarks, previously Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, stated that he did speak with the city about storage in the shed.

Stecker continued to press the issue saying that the board should be made aware of the storage agreement parameters.

The board agreed that the issue should be looked at further with possibly a new agreement drawn up.