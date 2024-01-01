Britt Council to Discuss Rezoning for Apartment Complex

The Britt City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 7pm with new councilmembers and mayor at the helm. The council is expected to pass the consent agenda consisting of claims, meeting minutes, and an alcohol license for Dollar General.

The council will hear from department heads on various issues, programs, and progress. This will be followed by Britt City Clerk Elizabeth Ibarra’s report. She will cover general business matters, set up a budget workshop date, placing a pool manager ad, and present the 2024 General Engineering contract with Bolton and Menk.

One of the controversial issues that faces final passage centers around the rezoning ordinance for a possible apartment complex. A number of residents in the nearly packed gallery who are at or near the proposed construction site voiced their opposition at the first of three readings. They raised concerns about parking, their children’s safety while playing, and other issues.

It was pointed out that the location also has a daycare center, a church, a lot of walkers, joggers, bicyclists, and heavy traffic.

A number of other residents voiced those same concerns to the council.

Still others wanted to bid on the properties where the apartments would be constructed. Arndorfer explained that a bidding process would take place and would be posted to allow for the public to be notified. That still did not satisfy some in crowd. While the purpose of the meeting was to discuss rezoning to accommodate for apartment complexes that would eventually result in their construction, residents were adamant about the idea.

Despite the overwhelming public opposition to the rezoning, the council voted 4-1 to pass the first of three readings to the ordinance. That was followed in a subsequent meeting by passage of the second reading.

The council must decide whether to pass the third and final reading, send it back to committee, or table the matter altogether. Britt residents are invited to attend and speak during a public forum.