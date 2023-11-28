Crop Report Shows Harvest is Over Locally

The USDA crop report shows just a few farmers still combining corn in southern Iowa. Last week’s report showed 12% of the corn in south-central Iowa remained to be harvested, while all the other districts had less than 4% remaining. Locally, Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder says the harvest results varied.

The corn harvest ends up nine days ahead of the five-year average. He says area farmers got good weather to harvest in for a change.

The other good result is the pricing for propane.

Farmers will be hoping for more moisture from now until spring, as the crop report shows only 33% of the state with topsoil moisture that’s adequate and only 26% of the subsoil moisture condition is rated adequate.