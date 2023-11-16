AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Worth County Welcome Center Siren Issues Reviewed
The Worth County Board of Supervisors are looking into issues surrounding the sirens at the Welcome Center. Supervisor Mark Smeby explained what had happened.
Smeby began to investigate the costs involved in the replacement of the batteries and service of the units.
Smeby justified that the county could handle the replacing of the batteries and servicing the equipment.
The board agreed on the concept of the county doing the work and saving the county taxpayer dollars.