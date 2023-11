Arlene Ora Knapper, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ. She was born on December 28, 1935, in Forest City, IA, to the late Leo and Ingrid Nesset. She and her husband, Goldy, owned and operated Knapper Oil Company in Forest City, IA for many years. Arlene and Goldy wintered in Phoenix, AZ, upon retirement. Arlene moved to Phoenix where she lived near her son, David, and his wife, Sarah, after her husband passed away. Arlene is preceded in death by her husband, Goldon, and two sisters, Elsie Meechem and Ione Erickson. She is survived by one sister (Shirley), three sons, Jerry (Bonnie), Doug (Julie), David (Sarah) and one daughter, Vickie Nielsen (Mike), eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Arlene loved her extended family and was a terrific hostess. She was a strong and fearless woman who enjoyed reading, shopping, travel, and regular coffee and conversation with her friends. Arlene had a positive attitude and embraced life to the fullest. She will be missed and remembered by family and friends.