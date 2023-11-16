BEHIND THE ENEMY LINES: 2023 IHSAA Class A State Title Preview

West Hancock and Woodbury Central will play again in the playoffs this afternoon, but for the highest stakes this time. The Eagles and Wildcats will play for the IHSAA Class A State Title at 1:00 PM inside the UNI-DOME in Cedar Falls. You can listen to the game for free on KIOW 107.3 FM and KHAM 103.1 FM at 12:45 with Jay Hiscocks and Kevin Wilson.

Woodbury Central – Wildcats

Head Coach – Kurt Bremer, 5th year 43-12

Health & Physical Education (PE) at Sioux City East

Full Interview:

School Information

The school was founded before the 1962-63 school year when the Moville Raiders consolidated with the Climbing Hill Hawks. Did you know that Moville and Climbing Hill were Orange and Black, and then when they combined to form Woodbury Central, they went to blue and White?

The school is in Moville and located in Woodbury County

They play in the Western Valley Activities Conference:

Kingsley-Pierson – Lawton-Bronson – MVAOCOU – OABCIG – Ridge View – Siouxland Christian – West Monona – Westwood – Woodbury Central

Woodbury Central Football Playoffs:

1979 (1A), 1980 (1A), 2006 (A), 2007 (A), 2010 (A), 2011 (A), 2012 (A), 2014 (A), 2015 (A), 2019 (A), 2021 (A), 2022 (A), 2023 (A)

The Wildcats have played in the dome every since 2019 other than 2020, but are playing in the title game for the first time in decades.

2019 – semifinal loss to West Hancock 49-20

2020 – Second Round Loss

2021 – semifinal loss to Grundy Center

2022 – semifinal loss to Grundy Center

2023 – championship game vs. West Hancock

Eagles and Wildcats Meetings All-Time – West Hancock has won all four meetings

5th Meeting

Semifinal, 2019 – 49-20

First Round, 2012 – 37-20

Second Round, 2011 – 56-12

First Round, 2010 – 28-22