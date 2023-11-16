Winnebago County Dealing with Additional Junk Complaints

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors are once again dealing with a property that nearby residents claim remains a junk heap. The property belongs to Roger Crews Jr. who was continually asked to clean up the junk cars and trash on his property.

Crews is currently in the custody of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department accused of murdering his estranged wife. The pair were living separately according to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation. Crews is allegedly renting the two properties in question while he is incarcerated even though his daughters name appears on the deed.

According to Winnebago County Supervisor Susan Smith, complaints are still coming into her about the properties.

Supervisor Terry Durby stated that BH Junk, a junk business is now operating on one of the properties in question.

The properties are not zoned commercial but are residential. Smith and Durby agree that could be changed.

Crews had an initial hearing on November 9th for the murder charges. Winnebago County Attorney Kelsea Beenken is looking into the issues surrounding the two properties in question.