Wright County Board Quizzed on Grandfathering Clause for Summit Carbon Solutions

Summit Carbon Solutions is still before the Iowa Utilities Board for their permit to construct a carbon pipeline through the state and into the Dakotas for permanent sequestration. The project has hit a snag in the Dakotas where permits have been denied, while hundreds of people testified against the permit here in Iowa.

Wright County residents will be directly affected should the permit be granted in Iowa. Wright County resident Judy Ritter addressed the board this week about grandfathering ordinances regulating construction of the pipelines.

Wright County Supervisor Chairman Dean Kluss stated that the answer could be complicated by the actions of the Iowa Utilities Board.

Kluss went on to explain that the county may be overridden by the utilities board when it came to the construction of the pipeline.

The utilities board has yet to issue their ruling on the matter but received a record amount of testimony from concerned residents, business owners, and government officials.