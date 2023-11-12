Lifeserve Schedules a Lake Mills Blood Drive

The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by giving the gift of life! By visiting a blood drive, you have the opportunity to save local lives. Blood donations are vital to our local hospitals year-round but especially during the winter months when accidents and emergencies can happen at any moment. Your donation can make a difference and ensure that local hospitals have the life-saving resources they need this season.

Lake Mills Community Blood Drive

11/16/2023

1-6 pm

Salem Lutheran Church

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call

800.287.4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community-based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our regions since 1947. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe provides blood products to 161 hospitals primarily in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. YOU make a difference in YOUR community.