Feenstra Helps Lead Legislation to Allow Disabled Veterans to Contribute to Tax-Free Health Savings Accounts

Last month, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped introduce – alongside U.S. Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH) – the Veterans HSA Access Act of 2023. This legislation would amend the Internal Revenue Code to allow disabled veterans who were injured in a non-service-related incident to continue to contribute to a tax-free health savings account (HSA) alongside receiving their earned VA benefits.

Under current law, veterans with a non-service-related disability or injury must wait three months before contributing to an HSA.

“Our veterans are brave heroes who deserve our deepest appreciation for their service to our nation, their unthinkable sacrifices, and their commitment to freedom. Bureaucratic red tape should never prevent our veterans from receiving the quality care that they have earned and deserve,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I’m proud to help lead the Veterans HSA Access Act to allow veterans who suffered injuries to contribute to tax-free health savings accounts. This is a commonsense amendment to current law that will expand healthcare access, promote care flexibility, and lower costs for our veterans.”

Full legislative text can be found HERE.