Sunday Talk: Ernst on the Middle East Conflict

There are concerns growing on Washington, D. C. that the current situation in the Middle East may escalate and draw the U. S. into a conflict which has been brewing for some time now.

Meanwhile it is reported that on certain college campuses, there have been pro-Palestinian demonstrations. In short, there is yet another divide amongst the American people that must be considered.

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst recently sat down with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor on this issue in our Sunday Talk.