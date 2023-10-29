Sunday Talk: Pate on Cyber Secure Elections

There have been a number of calls by concerned voters that the elections in the state can be tampered with. While no evidence has yet been found that substantiates these claims, the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is not taking the claims lightly.

Pate and Shane Dwyer, State of Iowa Chief of Information Security Officer sat down with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss the current state of cybersecurity in elections for Iowa.