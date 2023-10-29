NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 min agoLast Updated: October 27, 2023
In this week’s roundup: Passing a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, our $33-trillion national debt, and my Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
CONVEYING THE IMPORTANCE OF THE FARM BILL FOR RURAL AMERICA TO SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON
We need to get the Farm Bill written, passed, and signed into law as quickly as possible.
Our farmers and producers are the breadbasket to the world and a key component of our economy in Iowa and nationwide.
I’m proud to work with my colleague from Minnesota, Rep. Brad Finstad, and my Republican colleagues to convey to Speaker Mike Johnson the importance of the Farm Bill to our farmers, producers, and rural communities.
I remain committed to banning China from buying American farmland, passing a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, and delivering for American agriculture.
MY WORK TO SECURE OUR BORDER
We must secure our border and protect our communities.
That’s why I voted for the Secure the Border Act earlier this year to increase the number of border patrol agents stationed along the border. I also introduced the Build the Wall and Fight Fentanyl Act, which would seize money from the drug cartels to finish the border wall and fund fentanyl treatment and recovery services for our families.
2023 IOWA EGG COUNCIL DEVILED EGG COMPETITION
On Monday morning, My District Director — Emily — dropped off homemade deviled eggs on behalf of Team Feenstra for the 2023 Iowa Egg Council Deviled Egg Competition.
Representing the top egg-producing district in the nation, I’m proud to support our egg producers in Congress!
WE MUST RESTORE FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY AND REIGNITE OUR ECONOMY
Reckless government spending has ballooned our $33-trillion national debt.
Bidenomics has fueled our debt crisis, sparked record inflation, hurt our families, and harmed our economy.
Check out my latest column on President Biden’s failed economic agenda in the Lake City Graphic-Advocate below!
MY STAFF MEETING WITH THE OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH ALLIANCE
This week, my Legislative Director — Tim — met with Jenna from Harlan and Bridget from Iowa City about their work for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Raising awareness about ovarian cancer is the first step to saving lives and finding a cure.
SUPPORT GROWS FOR MY CROP INSURANCE FOR FUTURE FARMERS ACT
Young farmers like Andrew Lauver — who grows soybeans in Rockwell City — would benefit from my Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act.
To keep our farmland in the hands of Iowa farmers, we need to lower costs for the next generation.
Thank you, Andrew, for supporting Iowa agriculture!
ONE LAST THING: BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH
From family members and coworkers to friends and neighbors, almost every American knows somebody who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Today, and every day, we recognize the strong women who are battling breast cancer and remember those who have sadly lost their lives.
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: IRAN IS NO FRIEND OF THE UNITED STATES
Iran has a long and repulsive history of funding terrorism, including the recent attacks by Hamas against the innocent people of Israel. In 1984, Iran was rightfully named a state sponsor of terrorism by the United States and, to this day, continues to finance terror, murder, and crime across the Middle East and around the globe.
In Congress, I will continue to support policies that help Israel defeat Hamas and destroy Iran’s terror-sponsoring operations. Simply put, a weaker Iran constitutes a stronger United States and a more secure globe – for all.
Read more in my weekly column below!
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Do you think that we should seize money from the drug cartels to finish the border wall?
Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with me that we must deliver aid to Israel?
Yes – 75%
No – 10%
Unsure/Indifferent – 15%
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
