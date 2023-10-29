Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

CONVEYING THE IMPORTANCE OF THE FARM BILL FOR RURAL AMERICA TO SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON

We need to get the Farm Bill written, passed, and signed into law as quickly as possible.

Our farmers and producers are the breadbasket to the world and a key component of our economy in Iowa and nationwide.

I’m proud to work with my colleague from Minnesota, R ep. Brad Finstad, and my Republican colleagues to convey to Speaker Mike Johnson the importance of the Farm Bill to our farmers, producers, and rural communities.

I remain committed to banning China from buying American farmland, passing a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, and delivering for American agriculture.