Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

In this week's roundup: Passing a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, our $33-trillion national debt, and my Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act.

CONVEYING THE IMPORTANCE OF THE FARM BILL FOR RURAL AMERICA TO SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON

We need to get the Farm Bill written, passed, and signed into law as quickly as possible.

Our farmers and producers are the breadbasket to the world and a key component of our economy in Iowa and nationwide.

I'm proud to work with my colleague from Minnesota, Rep. Brad Finstad, and my Republican colleagues to convey to Speaker Mike Johnson the importance of the Farm Bill to our farmers, producers, and rural communities.\r\n\r\nI remain committed to banning China from buying American farmland, passing a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, and delivering for American agriculture.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WORK TO SECURE OUR BORDER\r\n\r\nWe must secure our border and protect our communities.\r\n\r\nThat's why I voted for the\u00a0Secure the Border Act\u00a0earlier this year to increase the number of border patrol agents stationed along the border. I also introduced the\u00a0Build the Wall and Fight Fentanyl Act, which would seize money from the drug cartels to finish the border wall and fund fentanyl treatment and recovery services for our families.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRestoring order at our border\r\n\r\nPresident Biden's self-created border crisis jeopardizes our national security and leaves our country vulnerable to serious threats. MY WORK TO SECURE OUR BORDER

We must secure our border and protect our communities.

That's why I voted for the Secure the Border Act earlier this year to increase the number of border patrol agents stationed along the border. I also introduced the Build the Wall and Fight Fentanyl Act, which would seize money from the drug cartels to finish the border wall and fund fentanyl treatment and recovery services for our families. In 1984, Iran was rightfully named a state sponsor of terrorism by the United States and, to this day, continues to finance terror, murder, and crime across the Middle East and around the globe.\r\n\r\nIn Congress, I will continue to support policies that help Israel defeat Hamas and destroy Iran\u2019s terror-sponsoring operations. Simply put, a weaker Iran constitutes a stronger United States and a more secure globe \u2013 for all.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: Iran is no friend of the United States\r\n\r\nIran has a long and repulsive history of funding terrorism, including the recent attacks by Hamas against the innocent people of Israel. MY WEEKLY COLUMN: IRAN IS NO FRIEND OF THE UNITED STATES

Iran has a long and repulsive history of funding terrorism, including the recent attacks by Hamas against the innocent people of Israel. In 1984, Iran was rightfully named a state sponsor of terrorism by the United States and, to this day, continues to finance terror, murder, and crime across the Middle East and around the globe.

In Congress, I will continue to support policies that help Israel defeat Hamas and destroy Iran's terror-sponsoring operations. Simply put, a weaker Iran constitutes a stronger United States and a more secure globe – for all. CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY

Do you think that we should seize money from the drug cartels to finish the border wall?

Yes

No

Unsure/Indifferent

LAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with me that we must deliver aid to Israel?

Yes - 75%

No - 10%

Unsure/Indifferent - 15%

If you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.