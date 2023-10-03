Lawrence “Joe” Ziller, age 89, of Belmond, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 6th, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Francis Cemetery near Belmond.

Visitation will be held on Friday morning at the church, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. with a Rosary service beginning at 9:30.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa, 50421

641-444-3248