Forest City to Test Electrical Equipment

The Forest City Electrical Department will go through routine checking of equipment at the electrical plant. According to Electric Department Director Duane Kuhns, the procedure is required to be done.

In order to make sure the project was being done in a cost-effective and fair manner; the city went through a bidding process.

The winning bid was from Revolt Electrical Services for $29,994. The price includes performing all switching and grounding duties for safe working conditions. Any other work beyond what has been bid for, will be billed at an hourly rate.

The testing process is expected to be done shortly.