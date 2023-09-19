Forest City Council Accepts Harmon’s Resignation to Become Britt’s Police Chief

What is Forest City’s loss is Britt’s gain if you were to listen to the Forest City Council on Monday evening. Forest City Mayor Ron Holland explained that the city council had to consider the resignation of one of their officers in Tyler Harmon.

Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery explained that he was happy for Harmon but disappointed he was losing not one, but two officers.

Montgomery went on to explain that the K-9 was reaching that age in his life when retirement was just around the corner.

Asked if why the dog could not stay on the Forest City force, Montgomery explained that the relationship between a dog and its handler is unique and it is very difficult on the dog to simply change handlers. The dogs generally do not respond well to the change and become less effective. The city council accepted the resignation of Harmon.

The city is not without the resources of K-9’s. Winnebago and Hancock Counties along with Britt have K-9 units that can respond to calls if needed until Forest City can enlist another dog.