Forest City Aquatic Center to Receive New Doors and Windows

The Forest City Council was apprised of an issue regarding windows and doors at the Aquatic Center. Sue Edmondson is the Director of Parks and Recreation Department and she noticed that there were problems with doors and windows.

Edmondson contacted a local window and door company to get a better assessment on what was happening at the facility.

She saw that there were issues with the sealants around the glass.

Both glass companies were in agreement about how to proceed according to Edmondson.

She presented the council with two proposals. The proposal from Eddy’s would be to furnish and install aluminum storefront windows and doors while removing and disposing of the existing framing and glass for $9,350. It was the lower of the two bids and the city council accepted it. Work on the building will begin shortly.