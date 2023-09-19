COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Two Waldorf athletes named to NSAA weekly teams

The North Star Athletic Association named its weekly awards, two of which were Waldorf Warriors.

Offensively, Jatoviay Hill was selected after his historic game, and Connor Parker was named for a second week this season.

Conference Press Release:

Jatoviay Hill – Waldorf (Iowa) – 5’8” – 195 lbs., Junior – running back – Davenport, Iowa – Hill had a standout performance with a total of five rushing touchdowns to fuel Waldorf (Iowa) to a 56-34 road victory at Mayville State (N.D.). He ran 16 times for 187 yards and had rushing touchdowns of 55-, 1-, 16-, 2-, and 56-yards. Hill became the all-time leading rusher and first with 2,000 career yards in Waldorf football program history. He added 10-yard reception, recording a total of 190 all-purpose yards in the game.

Connor Parker – Waldorf (Iowa) – 5’8” – 160 lbs. – Sophomore – kicker – Stillwater, Minn. – Parker was perfect on his kicking game in Waldorf’s (Iowa) 56-34 road victory at Mayville State (N.D.). He was perfect 8-of-8 on PAT extra point kicks to collect eight points in the game. Parker registered eight kick-offs for 423 total yards and averaged 52.9 yards per kick-off.