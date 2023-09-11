Collin Lee Schaeffer, 43, passed away in Huntley, IL on September 5, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Pastor Brian Lund officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to his parents, Ken and Kathleen Schaeffer, and will be used to establish a college fund for his children, Evan and Ella.

Collin was born in Eureka, South Dakota to Kenneth and Kathleen (Schwartz) Schaeffer on November 10, 1979. He was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Eureka, SD, and confirmed at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner, Iowa.

He was a very busy and fun-loving kid, always making everyone laugh. He loved going to his grandparents’ farm near Estelline, SD. He loved being around the livestock and riding and driving machinery. When the family was in the process of moving from Eureka to Garner, Iowa, Collin at age 4 was staying at the farm. He took a black Angus calf as a pet and named him Curly. He would brush, feed, water, and lead the calf around the farm. Sometimes the calf would lead him.

Collin attended Garner-Hayfield school in Garner, Iowa from kindergarten through graduation in 1998. He was a very good student and was a member of the National Honor Society. Collin loved to play football and loved shooting hoops with his brother Chad, but he most enjoyed running track. He started running AAU and Junior Olympics track meets in the area at a very young age. Collin continued to do well running high school track all 4 years running 200-, 400-, and 800-meter races. The highlight of his track career was helping the team win the conference championship and state championship in 1996 during his sophomore year. His 1996 track team and coaches were recently inducted into the GHV Hall of Fame.

After graduating from high school, Collin attended the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse. He then became employed with Siemens Corporation in Huffman Estates, Illinois, and later moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, and worked as a Product Manager for medical imaging equipment like PET scans. He was promoted to Global Marketing Manager and Collin and his family relocated back to the Chicago area. Collin most recently was employed by Spectrum Dynamics Medical as VP of Marketing.

Collin married Amber Wolf in Jamaica in 2006. To this union, they were blessed with twins, Evan Lee and Ella Rose. He was so proud of his children and loved them dearly. He was a great dad and loved to watch them grow, learn, and participate in their activities.

He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Collin loved to watch all sports. He enjoyed golfing with his dad, brother Chad, and nephews, Drew and Caleb, as well as fishing with his kids.

Collin leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children Evan and Ella, (11 years old) of Cary IL; his parents Ken and Kathleen Schaeffer of Garner, IA; brother, Chad Schaeffer and his wife Molly, of Fort Dodge, IA and their children, Hannah (Jake) Rossow, Drew and Caleb Schaeffer. He will be missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.