Winnebago County Calls for Local Candidates to File

It is time to make a difference and change. The Winnebago County Elections Commissioner Karla Weiss is calling on all eligible individuals to serve on their city councils and school boards in Winnebago County.

Weiss outlined what the requirements were to run for these offices.

According to Weiss, there are a number of seats that are available.

The filing process is simple and quick. It begins with the candidates showing initial support for their candidacy according to Weiss.

City council seats are available in all cities in Winnebago County. Filing for these seats involves no upfront fees.

The Auditors Office where the Elections Commission is located is in the Winnebago County Courthouse and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm except on holidays.