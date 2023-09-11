Carol Sue (Erickson) Shirk, 71 of Forest City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Manly Specialty Care in Manly, Iowa.

Carol Sue Erickson was born February 1, 1952 to Ione and Robert Erickson, while her father was stationed in Korea. Carol Sue was the oldest of six daughters born to Ione and Robert. Carol’s five sisters; Julie, Linda, Sheila, Jenifer, and Amy, were her pride and joy and she took her assignment as big sister responsibly and with great joy! Spending time with her sisters and leading them in various activities as children proved that Carol was destined to become a teacher.

Carol graduated from Forest City High School in 1970. She attended Waldorf College in Forest City, where she obtained her associates degree. Carol went on to attend Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa where she graduated in 1974, and officially became a teacher.

Carol made her journey back to Forest City post college graduation where she married her long-time love, Randy. The two met while working at a local grocery store where the two worked during Carol’s high school and college years. Carol married Randy on July 20, 1974, and to this union, two sons, Mason and Clay, were born.

A lifelong resident of Forest City, Carol served her community with great pride as she was a devoted and outstanding kindergarten teacher at Forest City Elementary for 39 years. Teaching was Carol’s true calling and she loved every student she was blessed to teach as though they were her own. When Carol retired in 2013, she became a full-time grandma, or “Ahma” as she was so lovingly called (her most beloved title of all!) to her five grandchildren; Tegan, Kellen, Zoe, Avery, and Ella.

While family and community were important aspects of Carol’s life, her other passions included the Forest City United Methodist Church where she served diligently as a member of the bell choir and Ruth Circle. She enjoyed the church’s worship, fellowship, and helping with the yearly church bazaar. Carol was also instrumental in the Forest City Education Association’s Giving Tree program. Carol always wanted every child in the community to experience a magical Christmas. Carol had a great love of the outdoors, and for animals. She enjoyed summers up in Minnesota at her parents’ lake cabin or on adventures as a camping enthusiast; a love she passed down to her children and grandchildren.

Cherishing her memory and continuing her legacy here on earth are her husband Randy; two sons, Mason (Amanda) Shirk of Forest City, Clay (Krista) Shirk of Cedar Rapids. Sisters, Julie (Don) Olson of Thompson, Linda (Larry) Severson of Forest City, Sheila (Bob) Berger of Lake Mills, Jenifer (Claude) Thayer of Emmetsburg, and Amy (Brad) Barker of North Liberty. Grandchildren, Tegan and Kellen Shirk of Forest City; Zoe, Avery, and Ella Shirk of Cedar Rapids. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Embracing her as she made her journey through Heaven’s gates in a joyous reunion were her parents, Robert and Ione Erickson, parents-in-law, Dennis and Fern Shirk, brothers-in-law, Mike, Brad, and Timmy Shirk, her grandparents, and several beloved family pets.

The family asks that memorials please be directed to the FCEA Giving Tree.

