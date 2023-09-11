Barbara E. Howieson, age 88 of Forest City, died on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the United Methodist Church, 305 S. Clark St. in Forest City, with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation for Barb will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Cremation will follow the service with burial of her ashes in Evergreen Cemetery, Clarion, Iowa.

Barbara’s service will be livestreamed on the Schott Funeral Home website. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Barbara’s page, go to her “Tribute Wall” and you will find the link to the service.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com