Mindy Anne Chandler, age 48 and her boyfriend, Eric Gustafson, age 52, of Forest City, IA passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 from injuries received in a motorcycle accident.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Mindy from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., September 16, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or the Iowa Donor Network.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City in charge of arrangements.