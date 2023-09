This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at North Iowa High School.

Gavin Grunhovd was the highest finisher at the first area cross country meet of the season last week at Newman Catholic. Grunhovd won the meet by almost 20 seconds in a time of 17:28.96, and he’s also the highest ranked area runner in the latest IATC checking in at #15 in Class 1A.