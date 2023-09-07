South Dakota Utilities Commission Rejects Carbon Pipeline Application

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has unanimously rejected Navigator CO2’s application to build a carbon capture pipeline in South Dakota.

Navigator is one of three companies with plans to build carbon pipelines in the Midwest. South Dakota regulators held public hearings on the company’s route through their state in late July and early August, then unanimously voted yesterday (Wednesday) to reject Navigator’s application for a construction permit. The head of South Dakota’s Public Utilities Commission cited concerns about Navigator’s notices to property owners along the proposed pipeline route. Navigator had objected to county ordinances restricting how close the pipeline could be built near homes, schools and other structures, but South Dakota utility regulators have also refused to override those county regulations. A written statement from the company says Navigator remains committed to responsible infrastructure development and will evaluate the written decision from South Dakota regulators before deciding what to do next. ANNOUNCER OUT: The Iowa Utilities Board hearing about the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline continues today (Thursday) in Fort Dodge with more testimony from witnesses who support the project. Landowners who oppose Summit’s pipeline testified over the past two weeks. The permit hearing for Summit’s route in SOUTH DAKOTA is scheduled to begin Monday. In early August, regulators in NORTH Dakota rejected Summit’s construction permit and the company has altered its route in North Dakota in response to concerns about it’s proximity to Bismarck and is asking North Dakota’s Public Service Commission to reconsider the application.