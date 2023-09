Joan ‘Jo’ C. (Asendorf) Kintzi, 87, of Belmond passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her home.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will take place in St. James, Minnesota.