Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE) 9/5/23

Call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935 (INTERACTIVE)

www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming (VIEW/LISTEN ONLY)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday and the agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Julie Swenson, Treasurer to discuss, with possible action, Depository

Resolution update.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. 9:30 A.M. Final Public Hearing for DD 92 project.

6. Consider for approval completion report for DD 92 project.

7. Open Forum.

8. Discussion, with possible action, Bitcoin mining update in Newton Township.

9. Discussion, with possible action, EMS update information for a news release.

10. Consider for approval Semi-monthly County claims.