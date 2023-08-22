Winnebago County Board of Supervisors (LIVE)

Call-in number: 641-591-6903, participant code: 149935 (INTERACTIVE)

www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/streaming (VIEW/LISTEN ONLY)

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Consider for approval 28E agreement with the City of Forest City and the Forest City

Ambulance Service.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Consider for approval Reclassification of DD 89 and appoint engineer.

6. Consider for approval Change Order #2 for DD 92 project.

7. Consider for approval Pay Estimate #2 for DD 92 project.

8. Consider for approval acceptance of Completion report for DD 92 and set Final Public

Hearing date.

9. Open Forum.

10. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

11. Consider for approval Semi-monthly County claims