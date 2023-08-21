Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 8/21/23 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone through our website by clicking the highlighted link below:

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday and the agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider agreement with The North Iowa Safety Coalition for Secondary Road Department Employee Safety Training

9:25 a.m. Payroll change for Conservation

9:30 a.m. *Completion of work hearing for DD # 57 Main Tile and Lateral 49 Tile Repairs

Consider acceptance of work, consider payment of damages to landowners, consider pay

estimate no. 2 for DD # 57 Main Tile and Lateral 49 Tile Repairs with Rognes Brothers

Excavating, Inc.

9:40 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Tree Maintenance Agreement for DD # 57 Main Tile

9:50 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

10:00 a.m. Jacob Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for lights for LEC and

Courthouse, discuss and possibly consider quotes for flooring for 545 State Street building

10:10 a.m. Shaun Hackman, Safety Committee, Chair, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for cameras

10:15 a.m. Jim Nelson, Veterans Affairs, re: consider payroll change

10:20 a.m. Consider appointment to CICS Supervisors Advisory Committee

10:25 a.m. Consider 5 day Special Class C Retail Alcohol License for Moni Jo’s LLC DBA Lucky Wife Wine Slushies beginning September 1, 2023

10:30 a.m. Discuss and decide whether to form a task force to determine the appropriate use of Opioid Settlement Funds

10:45 a.m. Discuss and consider resolution for proposed sale of county farm

Discuss and consider hiring surveyor to survey county farm for potential sale of county farm

11:00 a.m. Consider claims

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item