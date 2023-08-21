Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 8/21/23 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday and the agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider agreement with The North Iowa Safety Coalition for Secondary Road Department Employee Safety Training
9:25 a.m. Payroll change for Conservation
9:30 a.m. *Completion of work hearing for DD # 57 Main Tile and Lateral 49 Tile Repairs
Consider acceptance of work, consider payment of damages to landowners, consider pay
estimate no. 2 for DD # 57 Main Tile and Lateral 49 Tile Repairs with Rognes Brothers
Excavating, Inc.
9:40 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider Tree Maintenance Agreement for DD # 57 Main Tile
9:50 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
10:00 a.m. Jacob Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for lights for LEC and
Courthouse, discuss and possibly consider quotes for flooring for 545 State Street building
10:10 a.m. Shaun Hackman, Safety Committee, Chair, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for cameras
10:15 a.m. Jim Nelson, Veterans Affairs, re: consider payroll change
10:20 a.m. Consider appointment to CICS Supervisors Advisory Committee
10:25 a.m. Consider 5 day Special Class C Retail Alcohol License for Moni Jo’s LLC DBA Lucky Wife Wine Slushies beginning September 1, 2023
10:30 a.m. Discuss and decide whether to form a task force to determine the appropriate use of Opioid Settlement Funds
10:45 a.m. Discuss and consider resolution for proposed sale of county farm
Discuss and consider hiring surveyor to survey county farm for potential sale of county farm
11:00 a.m. Consider claims
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item