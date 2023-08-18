Tunnel 2 Towers Event Celebrates Five Years in North Iowa

The annual Tunnel 2 Towers 5K Run and Walk will be held Saturday beginning at 9am at Pammel Park and behind the Emergency Services Center in Forest City. Amy Ryan is one of the organizers and is excited about the upcoming event.

The event and two others like it in Iowa have really gained exposure and awareness according to Ryan.

The event is a 5K run and walk through Pammel Park in Forest City. Area firefighters have run in full gear for the entire route in the past. Families and friends will walk or run together, motivating each other forward and taking the time to tell their children about what happened on September 11, 2001.

Those who would be interested in participating or want to donate can go to the Tunnel 2 Towers website according to Ryan.

The website again is t2trun.org.